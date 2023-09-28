 Lynn Cullen Live: "Hollywood Elites" and the man of the people (09-28-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: "Hollywood Elites" and the man of the people (09-28-23)

“Here’s the thing: I grew up in Kentucky. I sold insurance door-to-door. I sold ladies’ shoes. I worked at an all-night liquor store. I would buy suits that were too big and too long and cut the bottom of the pants off to make ties so I’d have a tie to go on job interviews. I grew up understanding what it was like to not have health insurance for eight years. So this idea that I’m somehow the “Hollywood elite” and this guy who takes a sh-t in a gold toilet is somehow the man of the people is laughable.” - George Clooney responding to Trump for criticizing celebrities and calling them “Hollywood elites”

Lynn talks about Trump and his legal troubles and his criticism of Hollywood actors, his wanting the endorsement of the unions workers for a strike he is not supporting. Plus more on Senator Bob Menendez bribery charges and his wife's involvement in this scandal; plus Lynn talks with Beth from West Virginia about the writers strike and what will happen next. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

