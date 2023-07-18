 Lynn Cullen Live: "High" and outside (07-18-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: "High" and outside (07-18-23)

By

Lynn and Susan discuss the news from Donald Trump claiming he received a letter informing him that he is a target in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. They also talk about Wiz Khalifa who said he was stoned when he threw out the first pitch at the Pirates game, Susan said the pitch was "HIGH and outside"; Robert Frost poems about our fate; Tucker Carlson twitter show has lost followers; Smoking in movies. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Oh, the HughManatee! (07-17-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Oh, the HughManatee! (07-17-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Oh, the HughManatee! (07-17-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Oh, the HughManatee! (07-17-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Whitest of White Paint to help cool the planet (07-13-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Whitest of White Paint to help cool the planet (07-13-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Crisis After Crisis (07-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Crisis After Crisis (07-12-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Artificial Intelligence (07-11-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Artificial Intelligence (07-12-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: We're Back!! (07-10-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: We're Back!! (07-11-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Courting Capital (06-28-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Courting Capital (06-28-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Supreme Court rejected Independent State Legislature Theory (06-27-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Supreme Court rejected Independent State Legislature Theory (06-27-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Is there any humor in religion? (06-26-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Is there any humor in religion? (06-26-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 12-18, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Oh, the HughManatee! (07-17-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Oh, the HughManatee! (07-17-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Crisis After Crisis (07-12-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Crisis After Crisis (07-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Whitest of White Paint to help cool the planet (07-13-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Whitest of White Paint to help cool the planet (07-13-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: We're Back!! (07-11-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: We're Back!! (07-10-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh's top events: July 13-19

Pittsburgh's top events:
July 13-19
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation