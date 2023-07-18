Lynn Cullen Live: "High" and outside (07-18-23)

Lynn and Susan discuss the news from Donald Trump claiming he received a letter informing him that he is a target in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. They also talk about Wiz Khalifa who said he was stoned when he threw out the first pitch at the Pirates game, Susan said the pitch was "HIGH and outside"; Robert Frost poems about our fate; Tucker Carlson twitter show has lost followers; Smoking in movies. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.