Lynn Cullen Live: Happy Birthday Lynn (01-18-24)

Happy Birthday Lynn! Lynn is 76 today and talks about her birthday. Also, what are those red marks on Trump's hand?; the Peregrine Lunar lander is returning to earth and burn up during re=entry after fuel leak dashed its lunar ambitions; Tesla's don't like the cold weather; Bucks County Senator Jarrett Coleman to propose legislation to make it lawful to use drones in hunting; immigration policies. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

