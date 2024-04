Grab bag kind of show: Possible snow for Pirates home opener tomorrow, PortaPotty spotted floating down the river, what people died of in 1632 London and the uptick in verbal abuse and threats to players and coaches since legalized gambling was given the go-ahead by the Supremely Stupid Court. Also, an heroic tale of tens of thousands of young salmon surviving a truck crash and still finding their way to the ocean!

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.