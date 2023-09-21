Lynn Cullen Live: GOP House Judiciary Committee antics (09-20-23)

Lynn is talking about Attorney General Merrick Garland testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, where the GOP is picking up where the January 6 insurrectionists left off, they are attempting to block the government of the United States from doing what constitutionally is expected to do, protect and serve the people of this country. Plus Rupert Murdoch is stepping down from Fox Corp. and News Corp. bright lights in neighborhoods; Probation a key driver in Allegheny County incarceration.

