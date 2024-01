Lynn is talking about how Trump has control of the Republican Party and how do people see him as a leader. Plus, the Lincoln Project has made a new ad, 'God Made a Dictator' that is slamming the 'God Made Trump' campaign video. Nikki Haley says US has "never been a racist country". John Fetterman is writing a memoir. This an more today on Lynn Cullen Live

