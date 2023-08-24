Lynn Cullen Live: Garfield shooting, Republican Debate and more (08-24-23)

Lynn covers many topics today including the Republican debate, the plane crash of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin who led a short-lived mutiny against Russian President Putin, Trump's conversation with Tucker Carlson, and the shooting in Friendship/Garfield yesterday and how a local shooting makes the national nightly news because it was visually exciting, it looked like a movie, it fit into the story news outlets like to tell - cities are dangerous.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.