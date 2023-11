Lynn covers lots of topics today including her interaction with wildlife at her home, Norwin School Board member Alex Detschelt's continued controversial comments, Freelance photo journalists embedded with Hamas during attack in Israel, Posters of kidnapped hostages by Hamas terrorists are being torn down and defaced on both the Pitt and CMU campuses. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

