 Lynn Cullen Live: Erasing History (07-26-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Erasing History (07-26-23)

By

Lynn talks about the disgusting comments made by a Fox News host about how Jews could survive the Holocaust by "being useful." This is another step in the right's increasing efforts to erase or modify history.

She also talks about Bronny James's cardiac arrest, a convicted felon's miraculous story, the Tree of Life synagogue shooter's defense team asking to have his father's body exhumed, and another death at Allegheny County Jail.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Maybe Don't Give a Book as a Gift (07-19-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Maybe Don't Give a Book as a Gift (07-19-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: "High" and outside (07-18-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: "High" and outside (07-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Oh, the HughManatee! (07-17-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Oh, the HughManatee! (07-17-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Whitest of White Paint to help cool the planet (07-13-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Whitest of White Paint to help cool the planet (07-13-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Crisis After Crisis (07-12-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Crisis After Crisis (07-12-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 26- 1, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Lynn's Hero (07-24-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Susan Is Building a Pyramid (07-25-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Kissinger in Beijing (07-20-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Back to the Foodture bids farewell, Con Alma shifts gears, and more Pittsburgh food news

Back to the Foodture bids farewell, Con Alma shifts gears, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 27-Aug. 2

Pittsburgh’s top events:
July 27-Aug. 2
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation