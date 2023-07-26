Lynn Cullen Live: Erasing History (07-26-23)

Lynn talks about the disgusting comments made by a Fox News host about how Jews could survive the Holocaust by "being useful." This is another step in the right's increasing efforts to erase or modify history.
She also talks about Bronny James's cardiac arrest, a convicted felon's miraculous story, the Tree of Life synagogue shooter's defense team asking to have his father's body exhumed, and another death at Allegheny County Jail.
