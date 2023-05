Lynn and Susan are talking about the current Jeopardy! champion Ben Chan and his betting plan. Plus pharmaceutical ads and how all of the fake eyelashes, eyebrows, nails and more things that women wear now and how stars like Natalie Portman feel there is a different standard for women than men to enhance their appearance and behavior. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

