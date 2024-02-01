 Lynn Cullen Live: NFL Concussion Settlement Shortcomings (02-01-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: NFL Concussion Settlement Shortcomings (02-01-24)

By

Lynn is starting the show off talking about some of her favorite people to follow, one is Charlie Sykes, who is pulling back on his daily podcasts and newsletters which Lynn will miss but he will still continue to comment but not through his daily works, and she likes to follow Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's writings. Plus, the NFL faces backlash again for Concussion Settlement Shortcomings. Lynn watched Taylor Swift on stage and found her powerful and a great performer and a chronicler of young girls/women's lives. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Elon Musk has entered the brain (01-31-24)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Elon Musk has entered the brain (01-31-24)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Elon Musk has entered the brain (01-31-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Elon Musk has entered the brain (01-31-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Haters gonna hate (01-30-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Haters gonna hate (01-30-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements (01-29-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements (01-29-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump is a sore winner (01-25-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump is a sore winner (01-25-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump is no joke (01-24-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump is no joke (01-24-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Norman Jewison's passing and Oscars talk (01-23-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Norman Jewison's passing and Oscars talk (01-23-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: DeSantis drops out (01-22-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Desantis drops out (01-22-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Happy Birthday Lynn (01-18-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Happy Birthday Lynn (01-18-24)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 31- 6, 2024

Previous Issues

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Elon Musk has entered the brain (01-31-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Elon Musk has entered the brain (01-31-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Haters gonna hate (01-30-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Haters gonna hate (01-30-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements (01-29-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages for defamatory statements (01-29-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump is a sore winner (01-25-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Trump is a sore winner (01-25-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: Feb. 1-7

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Feb. 1-7
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation