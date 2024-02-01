Lynn Cullen Live: NFL Concussion Settlement Shortcomings (02-01-24)

Lynn is starting the show off talking about some of her favorite people to follow, one is Charlie Sykes, who is pulling back on his daily podcasts and newsletters which Lynn will miss but he will still continue to comment but not through his daily works, and she likes to follow Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's writings. Plus, the NFL faces backlash again for Concussion Settlement Shortcomings. Lynn watched Taylor Swift on stage and found her powerful and a great performer and a chronicler of young girls/women's lives. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.