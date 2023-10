Lynn is talking about the newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, an election denier who believes the same "truth's" that Sidney Powell and others plead guilty for spreading these lies. UAW and Ford reach tentative agreement to end strike with a 25% wake hike over the 4 1/2 year contract. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

