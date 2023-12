Lynn talks about the death of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger who was reviled by many Americans for his conduct of wartime diplomacy. Plus she talks about an interview Andrew Sorkin did with Elon Musk that she found interesting, Washington Post report on Scott Perry’s texts to overturn Trump’s loss in 2020. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.