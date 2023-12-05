Lynn Cullen Live: Cross checking (12-05-23)

Lynn and Susan are talking about a Catholic Hospital that is removing crucifixes off the wall for staff safety. Lynn started watch the latest show of the Crown series and they talk about the life of Princess Diana and the trauma and pressure she went through before her tragic death; the anxiety of americans; Fetterman commissions George Santos to record Cameo message for indicted Sen. Bob Menendez; tracking your children. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.