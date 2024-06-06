Lynn Cullen Live - Corrupting Culture of Unregulated Capitalism (06-05-24)

Lynn talks about the corrupting culture of unregulated capitalism on our government, our culture, our national character. And yet most Americans can't conceive of a system that does not put the accumulation of wealth as its highest virtue. A true failure of imagination. She cites corporations buying up affordable housing stock, veterinary and denistry practices, making tons of money and making housing and health care less affordable. Major League sports buying into gambling is another case in point. What could possibly go wrong?

