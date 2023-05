Lynn is talking about the CNN town hall with Trump, a little more than a day after being found liable for battery and defamation of a woman. Lynn talks about the disaster of a show that included his views on the debt ceiling, the war in Ukraine, abortion ban, immigration, and of course his favorite, election fraud. Plus she talks about the upcoming local elections, especially the Allegheny County Executive.

