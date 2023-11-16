 Lynn Cullen Live: Book club takes 28 years to read Finnigans Wake (11-16-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Book club takes 28 years to read Finnigans Wake (11-16-23)

By

Lynn is talking about a book club that took 28 years to read through James Joyce's Finnengans Wake. A caller told Lynn of a clever radio play that was on This American Life called Samsa & Seuss. Plus, a North shore based company, Astrobotic will launch a lunar lander on December 24 form Cape Canaveral. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

Plus, why the meaning of words is important, the biases of the media, and more on the war in the Middle East.

