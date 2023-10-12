Lynn Cullen Live: Bigotry and Callousness (10-12-23)

Lynn is wondering who you would choose to join you in the trenches, in a life or death moment. Who are the people you know and why would you choose them to be with you? Are they the ones who could give you comfort? Are they the ones who could fight? Are they the ones who are cool, calm and collected? Plus the fabricated footage that is online and how Elon Musk is allowing this disinformation to be allowed on X. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemned the “bigotry and callousness” displayed at a pro-Palestinian rally held this weekend in New York. “The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment," the congresswoman continued. "It also did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas’ horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation.” This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

