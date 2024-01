Lynn is talking about new Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato who is increasing the county workers wages and benefit policies. Plus the Japan airline crash and how the passengers getting off of that plane safely; 8 state capital buildings evacuated yesterday because of email bomb threats; the failure of media to step up and report the real news. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

