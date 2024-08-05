 Lynn Cullen Live - All of us are waiting on tenterhooks to hear who Kamala's VP choice will be. (08-05-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - All of us are waiting on tenterhooks to hear who Kamala's VP choice will be. (08-05-24)

All of us are waiting on tenterhooks to hear who Kamala's VP choice will be. Also, why wasn't Pennsylvania's Marc Fogel who's been in a Russian prison camp since '21 part of the prisoner swap and why hasn't he been designated "wrongfully detained" like the others? Turns out Simone Biles is human and Robt. Kennedy Jr. is a true lunatic, having hauled a dead bear into Central Park for no apparent reason ten years ago. Can't make it up.

