Lynn and Susan cover lots of topics today including, aging, botox, skin peels, the republican cult of Trump supporters and how they trust him more than other important things in their life, adding "the" in front of things and "s" the the end of words, double parking and more.. Plus they discuss Bradley Cooper's decision to wear a prosthetic nose to play Leonard Bernstein in a biopic Maestro.

Audio Only Archive Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.