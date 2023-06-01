 Lynn Cullen Live: Accounts from Tree of Life trial testimony (06-01-23) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live: Accounts from Tree of Life trial testimony (06-01-23)

By

Lynn is reading the accounts of the people that testified yesterday at the Tree of Life trail and her remembrance of some of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Plus Pride parade security costs; Turkey's President Erdogan dehumanizing gay people to gain the presidency; voting for a tribe and identity even if it goes beyond your beliefs; having trouble opening public pools because they can't find lifeguards. This and more today on LLynn Cullen Live

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live: Religion as a tool for hate (05-31-23)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live: Religion as a tool for hate (05-31-23)

Tags

Latest in Lynn Cullen Live

Lynn Cullen Live: Religion as a tool for hate (05-31-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Religion as a tool for hate (05-31-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Tree of Life Trial begins (05-30-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Tree of Life Trial begins (05-30-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Ron DeSantis' Presidential Twitter glitch (05-25-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Ron DeSantis' Presidential Twitter glitch (05-25-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: The Hill We Climb (05-24-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: The Hill We Climb (05-24-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Enhanced appearance (05-23-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Enhanced appearance (05-23-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: The Right's New "Four Freedoms" (05-22-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: The Right's New "Four Freedoms" (05-22-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Poverty in America (05-18-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Poverty in America (05-18-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: A Win for Progressives (05-17-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: A Win for Progressives (05-17-23)
More »

Readers also liked…

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Queen's funeral (09-19-22)
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • May 31- 6, 2023

Previous Issues

Slideshow

White Coats Against Racism & Injustice Kneel
24 images

White Coats Against Racism & Injustice Kneel

By Rayni Shiring

Trending

Lynn Cullen Live: Religion as a tool for hate (05-31-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Religion as a tool for hate (05-31-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Tree of Life Trial begins (05-30-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Tree of Life Trial begins (05-30-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Ron DeSantis' Presidential Twitter glitch (05-25-23)

Lynn Cullen Live: Ron DeSantis' Presidential Twitter glitch (05-25-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Cruising Pittsburgh: The story of clandestine gay sex, from the Fruit Loop to Grindr

Cruising Pittsburgh: The story of clandestine gay sex, from the Fruit Loop to Grindr

By Dade Lemanski

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 25-31

Pittsburgh’s top events:
May 25-31
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation