Lynn Cullen Live: Accounts from Tree of Life trial testimony (06-01-23)

Lynn is reading the accounts of the people that testified yesterday at the Tree of Life trail and her remembrance of some of the victims and survivors of the shooting. Plus Pride parade security costs; Turkey's President Erdogan dehumanizing gay people to gain the presidency; voting for a tribe and identity even if it goes beyond your beliefs; having trouble opening public pools because they can't find lifeguards. This and more today on LLynn Cullen Live

