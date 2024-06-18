Lynn Cullen Live - absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." (06-18-24)

Lynn and Susan talk about absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." Lynn says it makes her want to puke and a case in point, Frank Zappa's child Ahmet said his name rhymes with vomit. Also, speaking of babies, how the Republicans are coming after IVF, a strange way to show they care about families and the unborn. Also, Fetterman's reckless driving and the outrage of having to pay lots of money just to get your loved one's obit in the paper.

