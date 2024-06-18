 Lynn Cullen Live - absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." (06-18-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." (06-18-24)

By

Lynn and Susan talk about absurd baby names and how "influencers" see them as reflecting "one facet of your personal style." Lynn says it makes her want to puke and a case in point, Frank Zappa's child Ahmet said his name rhymes with vomit. Also, speaking of babies, how the Republicans are coming after IVF, a strange way to show they care about families and the unborn. Also, Fetterman's reckless driving and the outrage of having to pay lots of money just to get your loved one's obit in the paper.

Audio Only Archive

Stream or download the last 5 shows on the MP3 downloads page.

Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

Previous

Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

Next

Lynn Cullen Live - "Swelter in place" (06-20-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - "Swelter in place" (06-20-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The movie about Trump, "The Apprentice," debuted at Cannes. (05-21-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The movie about Trump, "The Apprentice," debuted at Cannes. (05-21-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn raved about the Netflix documentary "Rather" about CBS newsman Dan Rather (05-16-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn raved about the Netflix documentary "Rather" about CBS newsman Dan Rather (05-16-24)

Lynn Cullen Live: Sally is back! Lynn and Sally Wiggin reminisce (01-25-23)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live: Sally is back! Lynn and Sally Wiggin reminisce (01-25-23)
More »

Tags

Lynn Cullen Live - "Swelter in place" (06-20-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - "Swelter in place" (06-20-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Oy. (06-13-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Oy. (06-13-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - The emotional and physical toll on Joe Biden (06-12-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - The emotional and physical toll on Joe Biden (06-12-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - "I'm voting for the convicted felon." God help us. (06-11-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - "I'm voting for the convicted felon." God help us. (06-11-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics covered (06-10-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lots of topics covered (06-10-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Lynn was joined by Milton Holt for a spirited discussion on the current state of politics in America. (06-06-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Corrupting Culture of Unregulated Capitalism (06-05-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Corrupting Culture of Unregulated Capitalism (06-05-24)
More »
More Lynn Cullen Live
All Podcasts

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 19-25, 2024

Previous Issues

Lynn Cullen Live - "Swelter in place" (06-20-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - "Swelter in place" (06-20-24)

By Lynn Cullen

Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

Lynn Cullen Live - Just another day in the "You Can't Make This Up" universe we now inhabit. (06-17-24)

By Lynn Cullen

The legendary Sheila E. is throwing “one big party” at City Winery Pittsburgh

The legendary Sheila E. is throwing “one big party” at City Winery Pittsburgh

By Kate Oczypok

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: Into the abyss edition

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: Into the abyss edition

By Michael Machosky

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 13-19

Pittsburgh’s top events:
June 13-19
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2024 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation