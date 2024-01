Lynn and Susan are discussing the cute mouse that is tidying up a mans shed, and Cecil the local dog who ate $4,000. Plus why was Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized?, Golden Globes talk, the Peregrine 1: US lander will not make it to moon’s surface due to fuel leak. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live

