A potpourri of topics today: What will happen if Trump loses; It won't be pretty; the perpetrator who shut down local schools threatening gun violence this week turns out to be a girl in grade school; Penzey's Spices finds itself in the rightwing's sites because of Harris' visit and its liberal politics and American teachers are begging for money on social media for basic school supplies. Shame on us.

