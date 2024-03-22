 Lynn Cullen Live - A friend of the show returns! (03-21-24) | Lynn Cullen Live | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Lynn Cullen Live - A friend of the show returns! (03-21-24)

Wild show today with a big surprise at the end. Topics included the disgustingness of the new deodorants intended for the whole body, as if we're supposed to look at ourselves and see something putrid: the absurdity of the House GOP's attempt to find a reason to impeach Joe Biden; Pgh public schools suing Allegheny County to do a reassessment; stupid names people are saddling their innocent babies with; and LeBron is rooting for the Dukes and gave the team new shoes!

