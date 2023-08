Lynn and Susan are discussing Trump's fourth set of criminal charges when a Georgia grand jury issued an indictment accusing him of efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. He now has 91 criminal charges in all of the cases. Plus they talk about a Kansas town's newspaper being raided and how that violates federal laws protecting the media. This and more today on Lynn Cullen Live.

