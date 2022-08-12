You are cordially invited to a sloth birthday party at the National Aviary | Pittsburgh City Paper

The National Aviary in the North Side will host a birthday celebration for its resident sloths Wookiee and Vivien. The family-friendly event, happening Thu., Aug. 18, will include different stations that will allow guests to see animals at the Aviary.
Vivien, or, more formally, Vivien Leigh, came to the Aviary in 2018, joining the nonprofit's other two sloths, Wookiee and Valentino. While the Aviary mostly houses birds, including its famous penguins, guests can learn about "the importance of rainforest conservation" during encounters with the sloths, which are native to tropical habitats throughout Central and South America
“We are thrilled to be celebrating the birthdays of these two special sloths, Wookiee and Vivien, at the National Aviary!," says Cathy Schlott, the Aviary’s director of animal programs and experiences. "Guests can sign a card for the sloths, get creative with a fun coloring activity, and attend talks to get to know more about sloths, their incredible adaptations, and the importance of protecting their rainforest habitats. And, of course, Wookiee and Vivien will get to enjoy birthday treats featuring some of their favorite foods like sweet potato and zucchini!”
Sloth Birthday Celebration. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thu., Aug. 18. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. $14.95-17.95. Free for kids 2 and under. aviary.org