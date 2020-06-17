Yinzerrific Coloring Book artist profile: Trenita Finney and her overflowing Pittsburgh cookie table

Oftentimes, I think about how I can help the world. Or the people around me, my friends. My family. And I believe that everyone has that one thing that no one else can do. My one thing is creating art. All I can do is create art of people I know, or wish I knew, and put as much care, vibrancy, and love into it as possible.



One example of this is a painting I made after Election Day titled “girlfriends.” It’s four Black women in a variety of skin tones taking a picture together. I made it because the people around me were so sad that day. Creating artwork about friendship was my solution and it worked! A few years later, I was vending at an art show and four Black women came to my booth, and they looked just like the women I painted. Down to the hairstyles! Even better, a few of them really liked anime, which a lot of my work has influences from. “They look like us!!” That’s all I needed to hear, that someone could find themselves represented in my art. If I can make other Black women and femmes feel acknowledged, supported, and celebrated in my art, then I’m doing my job right.