 Yes, you can still use public parks, but social distancing still applies | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Yes, you can still use public parks, but social distancing still applies

By

click to enlarge Stella Carne runs through the Bridle Trail at Schenley Park in 2019. - CP PHOTO: JARED WICKERHAM
CP photo: Jared Wickerham
Stella Carne runs through the Bridle Trail at Schenley Park in 2019.
Spring has finally arrived, so the urge to get outside is strong. But on Mon., March 23, Governor Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for several counties in Pennsylvania, including Allegheny County.

“Don’t leave your home unless someone’s life depends on your leaving,” said Wolf during a remote press conference. In the parameters of the order, people can leave the home to go to their job at a life-sustaining business, volunteer to help others, leaving to care for a family member or pet, and a handful of other activities.

But where does enjoying the outdoors or going on a short walk fall into this order?


Under "allowable activities," Wolf's order lists "[e]ngaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing." So, yes you can go to public parks, and you should go to public parks to avoid going stir-crazy indoors.

However, even in an open-air setting like a park, it's important to maintain social-distancing rules. The Pittsburgh Park Conservancy sent out a press release reminding park-goers of social distancing requirements, including keeping a distance of six feet from other people.

Bike Pittsburgh has also proposed having some Pittsburgh streets closed to cars to give more people access to the outdoors without breaking social-distancing rules. Read the specifics here.

While most Allegheny County parks and trails are open, some locations are closed through April 6 including Hartwood Acres Mansion, Boyce Park Nature Center, North Park Golf Course, North Park Latodami Nature Center, and South Park Golf Course.


So while you can go for a run, take your dog out, or go on a bike ride, it's not advised to attend a large picnic or engage in a baseball huddle.

Speaking of Parks , Coronavirus

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)

Allegheny County's second reported death due to COVID-19 wasn't aware they had disease

By Ryan Deto

Allegheny County's second reported death due to COVID-19 wasn't aware they had disease

Photos: Quarantined Rush Hour

By Jared Wickerham

Roberto Clemente Bridge
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Bike Pittsburgh proposes street closures to give people space while enjoying the outdoors

By Ollie Gratzinger

A skateboarder on a mostly empty Grant Street in Downtown Pittsburgh on Sun., March 15

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

By CP Staff

A comprehensive list of Pittsburgh events canceled due to response to coronavirus

Pittsburgh-area Republican candidate Sean Parnell inflated fracking job figures by a lot

By Ryan Deto

A screencap from Sean Parnell's appearance on FOX News, included as part of a campaign video on seanforcongress.co

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County (2)
More »

Readers also liked…

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

By Hannah Lynn

Everything in the world displeases me: The College Nihilism Issue

Pittsburgh rents are rising for the poor, dropping for the rich

By Ryan Deto

Arsenal 201 high-end apartment complex in Lawrenceville

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

By Lisa Cunningham

Buy Some Happiness: Laptop stickers and pins for Pittsburgh college students

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh

By Eli Enis

Chapo Trap House discuss hate mail, their new book, and the pros and cons of life in Pittsburgh
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 18-24, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending News

Stay-at-home order issued for Allegheny County due to coronavirus spread

Stay-at-home order issued for Allegheny County due to coronavirus spread

By Ryan Deto

Port Authority announces reduction in bus service, citing significantly reduced ridership

Port Authority announces reduction in bus service, citing significantly reduced ridership

By Hannah Lynn

Allegheny County's second reported death due to COVID-19 wasn't aware they had disease

Allegheny County's second reported death due to COVID-19 wasn't aware they had disease

By Ryan Deto

Julius Boatwright, founder of Steel Smiling

Steel Smiling launches free virtual mental health program during COVID-19 outbreak

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation