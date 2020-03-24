Yes, you can still use public parks, but social distancing still applies

“Don’t leave your home unless someone’s life depends on your leaving,” said Wolf during a remote press conference. In the parameters of the order, people can leave the home to go to their job at a life-sustaining business, volunteer to help others, leaving to care for a family member or pet, and a handful of other activities.
But where does enjoying the outdoors or going on a short walk fall into this order?
Under "allowable activities," Wolf's order lists "[e]ngaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing." So, yes you can go to public parks, and you should go to public parks to avoid going stir-crazy indoors.
However, even in an open-air setting like a park, it's important to maintain social-distancing rules. The Pittsburgh Park Conservancy sent out a press release reminding park-goers of social distancing requirements, including keeping a distance of six feet from other people.
Bike Pittsburgh has also proposed having some Pittsburgh streets closed to cars to give more people access to the outdoors without breaking social-distancing rules. Read the specifics here.
While most Allegheny County parks and trails are open, some locations are closed through April 6 including Hartwood Acres Mansion, Boyce Park Nature Center, North Park Golf Course, North Park Latodami Nature Center, and South Park Golf Course.
So while you can go for a run, take your dog out, or go on a bike ride, it's not advised to attend a large picnic or engage in a baseball huddle.