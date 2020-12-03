 Yes, even Krampusnacht is going virtual | Arts + Entertainment | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Yes, even Krampusnacht is going virtual

click to enlarge virtual_krampus.jpg
For several years now, Krampusnacht, an annual celebration of Santa Claus' cursed cousin Krampus, has taken over Market Square in Downtown. Things are different this year, and Krampus will instead haunt your computer screens with a virtual Krampusnacht event on Sat., Dec. 5.

For the uninitiated, Krampus is a part-demon, part-goat character from German folklore who punishes misbehaving children and generally has a hideous appearance. He has the exact opposite vibe of a jolly, gift-giving Santa. But Krampus has a special place in the Christmas season, juxtaposing the excess of merriment.

The virtual Krampusnacht event, put together by local event organizer Mark Menold, who also organizes the annual Pittsburgh Zombie Fest, will feature a "live rebroadcast" of a 2019 concert by Sleigher, a Krampus-themed, hard rock band. According to a press release, the set will feature such tunes as "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" sung to the tune of "Rock and Roll All Nite" by KISS.


The event, streamed free through Twitch, will also feature Krampus himself popping onscreen and into the live chat.

"Pittsburgh has really gotten into this holiday. We love Halloween, we're crazy about Christmas, and Krampusnacht is a little of both," said Menold in the press release. "We had a Krampus celebration in Market Square last several years and it's been fantastic. Everyone had a great time and we want to make sure that in 2020 Pittsburgh can continue to safely celebrate their new holiday tradition."

9 p.m. Sat., Dec. 5. twitch.tv/pghkrampus

By Hannah Lynn

Jolly Old Saint Pickolas: a giant Heinz pickle ornament is coming to town

Market Square Farmers Market returns to Downtown Pittsburgh this week

By Hannah Lynn

March through Downtown and South Side marks fourth day of Black Lives Matter protests in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Deto

The best Pittsburgh restaurants open on Christmas

By Ryan Deto

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 3-9

By CP Staff

Left: Ta-Nehisi Coates, see Mon., Dec. 7 Right: Herbal body care by Kraken Apothecary, part of Craftivist 2020, see Sat., Dec. 5

Shop from a variety of Black-owned small businesses at latest Downtown Pittsburgh holiday pop-up

By Amanda Waltz

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Nov. 26-Dec. 2

By CP Staff

Charan Singh, They Called it Love, But Was it Love?, 2020. Commissioned by Visual AIDS for Day With(out) Art 2020

I Made It! and Handmade Arcade provide alternative to big box retailers with online holiday markets

By Amanda Waltz

I Made It! Market
City Theatre debuts first filmed stage production with "Claws Out: A Holiday Drag Musical"

By Amanda Waltz

Left: Ta-Nehisi Coates, see Mon., Dec. 7 Right: Herbal body care by Kraken Apothecary, part of Craftivist 2020, see Sat., Dec. 5

Seven Days in Pittsburgh: Dec. 3-9

By CP Staff

Shop from a variety of Black-owned small businesses at latest Downtown Pittsburgh holiday pop-up

By Amanda Waltz

