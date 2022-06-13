 Work underway on $5.2 million South Side traffic signal upgrades | Pittsburgh City Paper

Work underway on $5.2 million South Side traffic signal upgrades

By

click to enlarge traffic-signal-pittsburgh.jpg
Work is underway on a year-long series of signal upgrades at six intersections throughout the South Side and Mount Oliver neighborhoods.

According to a city press release, the so-called South Side Signals Project "aims to improve the safety of pedestrians and vehicles." The upgraded traffic signals will include "higher visibility signals with back plates, controllers, communication hardware, and detection-using radar." There will also be better accommodations for pedestrians, including countdown signals, audible push buttons, curb extensions, and ADA ramps.

The improved signals will also be accompanied by new sidewalks, pavement markings, signage, and streetlights.


The project outlines signal upgrades at:
  • 18th and Sara Streets
  • 18th and Jane Streets
  • 18th and Mission Streets
  • 18th Street and Arlington Avenue
  • Brownsville Road and Bausman Street
A new signal will also be installed at 18th and Josephine Streets.

The press release states traffic disruptions will be minimal until the project's expected conclusion in May 2023. Work will take place at night and vehicular and pedestrian traffic “will be maintained through the work zone with no major detours.”

The City’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has contracted the $5.2 million project to S.E.T., Inc of Lowellville, Ohio using a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant.

Trending

Speaking of...

Frick Park neighbors weigh in on proposed Fern Hollow Bridge design

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Frick Park neighbors weigh in on proposed Fern Hollow Bridge design

Raised crosswalk to be installed in Squirrel Hill to reduce speeding

By Jason Phox

Raised crosswalk to be installed in Squirrel Hill to reduce speeding

Spin e-scooter head talks parking enforcement and what sets Pittsburgh’s rollout apart

By Kimberly Rooney 高小荣

Spin e-scooter head talks parking enforcement and what sets Pittsburgh’s rollout apart

Pittsburgh to get e-scooter pilot program thanks to provision included in budget bill

By Ryan Deto

Electric scooter, aka e-scooter
More »

Tags

Latest in News

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

By Ladimir Garcia

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

Lawsuit alleges "brutal treatment" of people with psychiatric disabilities at Allegheny County Jail

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Lawsuit alleges "brutal treatment" of people with psychiatric disabilities at Allegheny County Jail

Latino community urges reopening of Pittsburgh immigration court

By Ladimir Garcia

Protesters gather outside ICE headquarters on Fri., June 10, calling for Pittsburgh's immigration court to be reopened.

Protesters say get the frack out of Allegheny County parks

By Jamie Wiggan

Protesters say get the frack out of Allegheny County parks
More »

Readers also liked…

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?

By Ryan Deto

What's keeping a proposed food hall in Lawrenceville from becoming a reality?
More News »
All News »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 8-14, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

Lawsuit alleges "brutal treatment" of people with psychiatric disabilities at Allegheny County Jail

Lawsuit alleges "brutal treatment" of people with psychiatric disabilities at Allegheny County Jail

By Jordana Rosenfeld

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

By Ladimir Garcia

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Lighting Designer, Paralegal, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Lighting Designer, Paralegal, and more

Curated by Lisa Cunningham

Protesters say get the frack out of Allegheny County parks

Protesters say get the frack out of Allegheny County parks

By Jamie Wiggan

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation