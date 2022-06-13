Work underway on $5.2 million South Side traffic signal upgrades | Pittsburgh City Paper

According to a city press release, the so-called South Side Signals Project "aims to improve the safety of pedestrians and vehicles." The upgraded traffic signals will include "higher visibility signals with back plates, controllers, communication hardware, and detection-using radar." There will also be better accommodations for pedestrians, including countdown signals, audible push buttons, curb extensions, and ADA ramps.
The improved signals will also be accompanied by new sidewalks, pavement markings, signage, and streetlights.
The project outlines signal upgrades at:
- 18th and Sara Streets
- 18th and Jane Streets
- 18th and Mission Streets
- 18th Street and Arlington Avenue
- Brownsville Road and Bausman Street
The press release states traffic disruptions will be minimal until the project's expected conclusion in May 2023. Work will take place at night and vehicular and pedestrian traffic “will be maintained through the work zone with no major detours.”
The City’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has contracted the $5.2 million project to S.E.T., Inc of Lowellville, Ohio using a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant.