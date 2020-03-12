 Women's History Month: 3 women in Pittsburgh music you should be watching | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Women's History Month: 3 women in Pittsburgh music you should be watching

Rhyme

Rapper/Singer. soundcloud.com/tharealrhyme
With velvety vocals and lyrical flow that could rival Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez, Lil’ Kim and Nicki Minaj — paired with varying tempoed beats and instruments — Rhyme constantly keeps listeners on their toes.

Alex Neal

Roxian Live General Manager. roxianlive.com
It’s very rare you’ll see Alex Neal for more than a minute at the Roxian or Thunderbird Café. She’s running around dealing with all kinds of odds and ends in the front and back of house to make sure every single person — from concert attendee to the performers — has a smooth and enjoyable live music experience.

Rocki Boulis

Singer/Songwriter. facebook.com/RockiOfficialMusic
Rocki Boulis is a powerhouse. You haven’t experienced the true essence of her vocal ability until you’ve heard her sing live; it’s goosebumps-inducing.

