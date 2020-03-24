 Women in Radio: Tall Cathy on 96.1 Kiss | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Women in Radio: Tall Cathy on 96.1 Kiss

By

click to enlarge Tall Cathy - PHOTO: RICH FROLLINI
Photo: Rich Frollini
Tall Cathy
While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.

Tall Cathy 96.1 Kiss (WKST-FM) M-F 2-9 p.m.

Time in radio: 14 years on-air

How did you know this career was what you wanted to pursue?
I have always loved music and local radio. On my way into college, I wasn't sure if being on-air was a realistic goal so I studied business marketing knowing that I wanted to do something music/marketing related. I got an internship with iHeart my junior year of college, worked my way up and the rest is history.

What is your favorite part about working in radio?
The people!

What’s something most people don’t know about your job?
It's more than just an on-air shift. I'm involved in a lot of the behind the scenes magic that helps our radio station to run every day.

Is there any advice you can give to young women looking to work in radio?
Be passionate about what you want, ask questions and work hard. It doesn't go unnoticed.

One fun fact about yourself.
I was my high school's mascot. Gotta say, it helped to build character!

How do you spend your time, when not on air?
Hanging out with the beau and our rescue dog Maggie. I'm also trying to get better at cooking.

Favorite song of the moment.
Sam Smith - "To Die For"

