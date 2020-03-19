 Women in Radio: Stacy on 105.9 The X | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Women in Radio: Stacy on 105.9 The X

By

click to enlarge Stacy Walter - PHOTO: DAVE WALKER
Photo: Dave Walker
Stacy Walter
While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.

Stacy (Walter) 105.9 The X (WXDX-FM) M-F 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Time in radio: 15 years this summer

How did you know this career was what you wanted to pursue?
I often listened to the X in the early aughts, heard a particular station promo that made me laugh, and thought “somebody makes those, how dope would that be.”

What is your favorite part about working in radio?
Production. I adore doing my [imagining] role and behind the scenes stuff.

What’s something most people don’t know about your job?
I barely get to listen to music, even though I play six hours worth [of it] every night.

Is there any advice you can give to young women looking to work in radio?
Continually discover what you’re good at, grow in those skills, and respectfully climb any ladders necessary, with wisdom and grace.

One fun fact about yourself?
I never learned to ride a dang bike.

How do you spend your time, when not on-air?
With loved ones, as often as possible. Believe it or not, I like volunteering at a church. But lately, wedding planning!

Favorite song of the moment.
Been getting familiar with all that Emma Ruth Rundle has to offer. Female voices dripping with reverb is a fave

Speaking of...

Katie O. on the Radio

By Jordan Snowden

Katie O. on the Radio

Anti-Flag returns home to play one of their biggest Pittsburgh shows

By Zach Brendza

Anti-Flag returns home to play one of their biggest Pittsburgh shows
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Postponed or canceled concerts: What to do with your tickets

By Jordan Snowden

Postponed or canceled concerts: What to do with your tickets

The Local 913: Short Fictions

By Liz Felix

Short Fictions' A Fate Worse Than Death

Katie O. on the Radio

By Jordan Snowden

Katie O. on the Radio

The Show Must Go On: Pittsburgh artists and bands switch to live streaming performances

By Jordan Snowden

The Show Must Go On: Pittsburgh artists and bands switch to live streaming performances
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 18-24, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Postponed or canceled concerts: What to do with your tickets

Postponed or canceled concerts: What to do with your tickets

By Jordan Snowden

Katie O. on the Radio

Katie O. on the Radio

By Jordan Snowden

The Show Must Go On: Pittsburgh artists and bands switch to live streaming performances

The Show Must Go On: Pittsburgh artists and bands switch to live streaming performances

By Jordan Snowden

Music videos to uplift your mood

Music videos to uplift your mood

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation