Women in Radio: Stacy on 105.9 The X

click to enlarge
Photo: Dave Walker
Stacy Walter
While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.
Stacy (Walter) 105.9 The X (WXDX-FM) M-F 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Time in radio:
15 years this summer
How did you know this career was what you wanted to pursue?
I often listened to the X in the early aughts, heard a particular station promo that made me laugh, and thought “somebody makes those, how dope would that be.”
What is your favorite part about working in radio?
Production. I adore doing my [imagining] role and behind the scenes stuff.
What’s something most people don’t know about your job?
I barely get to listen to music, even though I play six hours worth [of it] every night.
Is there any advice you can give to young women looking to work in radio?
Continually discover what you’re good at, grow in those skills, and respectfully climb any ladders necessary, with wisdom and grace.
One fun fact about yourself?
I never learned to ride a dang bike.
How do you spend your time, when not on-air?
With loved ones, as often as possible. Believe it or not, I like volunteering at a church. But lately, wedding planning!
Favorite song of the moment.
Been getting familiar with all that Emma Ruth Rundle has to offer. Female voices dripping with reverb is a fave