Women in Radio: Stacy on 105.9 The X

In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.





I often listened to the X in the early aughts, heard a particular station promo that made me laugh, and thought “somebody makes those, how dope would that be.”

Production. I adore doing my [imagining] role and behind the scenes stuff.

I barely get to listen to music, even though I play six hours worth [of it] every night.

Continually discover what you’re good at, grow in those skills, and respectfully climb any ladders necessary, with wisdom and grace.

I never learned to ride a dang bike.

With loved ones, as often as possible. Believe it or not, I like volunteering at a church. But lately, wedding planning!

Been getting familiar with all that Emma Ruth Rundle has to offer. Female voices dripping with reverb is a fave



15 years this summer