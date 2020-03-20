 Women in Radio: Sheri Van Dyke on 94.5 3WS | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Women in Radio: Sheri Van Dyke on 94.5 3WS

By

click to enlarge Sheri Van Dyke - PHOTO: SHERI VAN DYKE
Photo: Sheri Van Dyke
Sheri Van Dyke
While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.

Sheri Van Dyke 94.5 3WS (WWSW-FM) M-F 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Time in radio: 36 years (30 years here at 3WS)

How did you know this career was what you wanted to pursue?
I always loved current music; I figured a job where I could be surrounded by it would be fun. Tried a shift at my college (Bowling Green State University) station, it didn't suck, so figured I'd major in it.

What is your favorite part about working in radio?
It involves current pop culture, even if you're not playing current music, which I haven't since 1990 ... movies, TV, theater, the arts, sports, everything is fodder for on-air talk and every day is different.


What’s something most people don’t know about your job?
I don't pick my own music.

Is there any advice you can give to young women looking to work in radio?
Don't be afraid to do whatever job is available ... promotions, sales assistant, board operator, anything can be a foot in the door.

One fun fact about yourself?
I was a zombie extra in George Romero's Day Of The Dead, filmed in Wampum, PA, [in] 1985.

How do you spend your time, when not on-air?
I try to see as many concerts and movies as I can, long walks around my Scott Twp neighborhood.


Favorite song of the moment.
"Stupid Love" by Lady Gaga

