Women in Radio: Melanie Taylor on 100.7 Star

I just started my 24th year in broadcasting!

In my sophomore year in high school, I did the morning announcements and truly loved it, and that is when I knew I wanted to go into communications.

I love making people smile and laugh on the regular! If I can make ONE person happy per day. I've achieved my goal! I also, love meeting people at events.

I get up at 3:17 a.m. and work from like 4 a.m. until noon daily. We do all our own web work, commercials, and social media!

I would tell anyone that wants to get into radio to learn it ALL. Learn promotions, marketing, sales, etc. It is good to know all aspects of radio. It is a hard field to break into.

I'm a group fitness certified teacher!

I spend the most time I can with my husband and 2 daughters when I'm not working!

Admittedly love the new Justin Bieber song ... "INTENTIONS!"