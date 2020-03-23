 Women in Radio: Melanie Taylor on 100.7 Star | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Women in Radio: Melanie Taylor on 100.7 Star

By

click to enlarge Melanie Taylor - PHOTO: MELANIE TAYLOR
Photo: Melanie Taylor
Melanie Taylor
While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.

Melanie Taylor 100.7 Star (WBZZ-FM) M-F 5-10 a.m. Bubba Show co-host

Time in radio: I just started my 24th year in broadcasting!

How did you know this career was what you wanted to pursue?
In my sophomore year in high school, I did the morning announcements and truly loved it, and that is when I knew I wanted to go into communications.

What is your favorite part about working in radio?
I love making people smile and laugh on the regular! If I can make ONE person happy per day. I've achieved my goal! I also, love meeting people at events.

What’s something most people don’t know about your job?
I get up at 3:17 a.m. and work from like 4 a.m. until noon daily. We do all our own web work, commercials, and social media!

Is there any advice you can give to young women looking to work in radio?
I would tell anyone that wants to get into radio to learn it ALL. Learn promotions, marketing, sales, etc. It is good to know all aspects of radio. It is a hard field to break into.

One fun fact about yourself.
I'm a group fitness certified teacher!

How do you spend your time, when not on air?
I spend the most time I can with my husband and 2 daughters when I'm not working!

Favorite song of the moment.
Admittedly love the new Justin Bieber song ... "INTENTIONS!"

All Arts+Entertainment »
