Women in Radio: Liz Felix on WYEP

While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month. City Paper

I’m not sure there was a deciding moment for me. I started working at my college station and was lucky to get an opportunity to do this professionally when I graduated. I just really love playing music for people on the air and wanted to keep doing this as long as I could.

Finding out about new songs and sharing them with others. WYEP is a public radio station, so we have a lot of freedom with the music we play and get to introduce a wide variety of artists to our audience. I love being at a mission-based radio station.

It can be a lot of work behind the scenes. There aren’t a lot of jobs like this, so it’s competitive.

If you can get an internship at a radio station, learn as much as you can about the business from the people around you. It’s very much the type of thing that you don’t go to school for — you learn by doing the work and from watching others who have more experience. Also, be aware that you might have to move across the country for a radio job — maybe multiple times in your career. Think seriously about whether or not that’s something you’re willing to do and what impact that will have on your life.

I’ve lived in seven different cities (see the answer above!)

Hanging out with my husband and our two cats, working on our new (old) house, running or walking in Frick Park.

“I Feel So Good” by the Pittsburgh band Buffalo Rose

17 years