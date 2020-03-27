Women in Radio: Liz Felix on WYEP

click to enlarge
Photo: Steve Felix
Liz Felix
While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month,
City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.
Liz Felix 91.3 WYEP (WYEP-FM) Mon-Thurs 6-10 p.m.
Time in radio:
17 years
How did you know this career was what you wanted to pursue?
I’m not sure there was a deciding moment for me. I started working at my college station and was lucky to get an opportunity to do this professionally when I graduated. I just really love playing music for people on the air and wanted to keep doing this as long as I could.
What is your favorite part about working in radio?
Finding out about new songs and sharing them with others. WYEP is a public radio station, so we have a lot of freedom with the music we play and get to introduce a wide variety of artists to our audience. I love being at a mission-based radio station.
What’s something most people don’t know about your job?
It can be a lot of work behind the scenes. There aren’t a lot of jobs like this, so it’s competitive.
Is there any advice you can give to young women looking to work in radio?
If you can get an internship at a radio station, learn as much as you can about the business from the people around you. It’s very much the type of thing that you don’t go to school for — you learn by doing the work and from watching others who have more experience. Also, be aware that you might have to move across the country for a radio job — maybe multiple times in your career. Think seriously about whether or not that’s something you’re willing to do and what impact that will have on your life.
One fun fact about yourself?
I’ve lived in seven different cities (see the answer above!)
How do you spend your time, when not on-air?
Hanging out with my husband and our two cats, working on our new (old) house, running or walking in Frick Park.
Favorite song of the moment.
“I Feel So Good” by the Pittsburgh band Buffalo Rose