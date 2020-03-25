Women in Radio: Kristen on Y108

Music has been my passion since I was a little girl. I knew I needed to be involved in music in some capacity, so what better way to be involved in it then getting paid to talk about it daily?

The ability to change someone's life. Whether it be giving them the opportunity to meet their favorite artist, to making their morning better by making them laugh, just knowing that we have that effect to do something good for someone is such a good feeling.

It's not just turning on the microphone and talking. There is A LOT of work and man-hours that goes into it behind the scenes.

Perseverance. It's not an easy task to get into this industry. If you really want to do it, you have to be willing to put in the grunt work, stick with it and work with the criticism. If you continue to keep working at it and show the right people that you're dedicated and want to continue to learn, you will get yourself a lot further in this business.





I'm a natural GINGER!

Hanging out with my dog, doing yoga, reading, going to concerts, and binging on The Office.

Andrew McMahon - "Don't Speak For Me"

10 years promotions, 2 years on-air