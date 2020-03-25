 Women in Radio: Kristen on Y108 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Women in Radio: Kristen on Y108

By

While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.

Kristen Buccigrossi Y108 (WDSY-FM)
M-F 5-10 a.m. and Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on 100.7 Star
Time in radio: 10 years promotions, 2 years on-air

How did you know this career was what you wanted to pursue?
Music has been my passion since I was a little girl. I knew I needed to be involved in music in some capacity, so what better way to be involved in it then getting paid to talk about it daily?

What is your favorite part about working in radio?
The ability to change someone's life. Whether it be giving them the opportunity to meet their favorite artist, to making their morning better by making them laugh, just knowing that we have that effect to do something good for someone is such a good feeling.

What’s something most people don’t know about your job?
It's not just turning on the microphone and talking. There is A LOT of work and man-hours that goes into it behind the scenes.

Is there any advice you can give to young women looking to work in radio?
Perseverance. It's not an easy task to get into this industry. If you really want to do it, you have to be willing to put in the grunt work, stick with it and work with the criticism. If you continue to keep working at it and show the right people that you're dedicated and want to continue to learn, you will get yourself a lot further in this business.

One fun fact about yourself?
I'm a natural GINGER!

How do you spend your time, when not on-air?
Hanging out with my dog, doing yoga, reading, going to concerts, and binging on The Office.

Favorite song of the moment.
Andrew McMahon - "Don't Speak For Me"

