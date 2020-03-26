 Women in Radio: Debbie Wilde on Q92.9 | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Women in Radio: Debbie Wilde on Q92.9

By

click to enlarge Debbie Wilde - PHOTO: DEBBIE WILDE
Photo: Debbie Wilde
Debbie Wilde
While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.

Debbie Wilde Q92.9 (WLTJ-FM) M-F 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
click to enlarge pittsburgh_s_women_in_radio_web.jpg


Time in radio: Nearly 30 years. OMG, does that make me old?! Lol! Let me take off my headphones so you can count the rings.

How did you know this career was what you wanted to pursue?
When I started tuning everyone/everything else out because the radio was on …including bosses. I have the (un?)enviable ability to talk to someone and tune them out, so I can listen to a song I love on the radio. I came to it purely from the music aspect, though that’s only one small part of radio. I did a couple of internships here in town, and the more I learned, the more I wanted it. I actually got butterflies in my stomach … just like when you fall in love ... and I did.

What is your favorite part about working in radio?
It sounds so cliché, but I really like connecting one-on-one with people, whether it’s on the air or in person at a station event. Everyone we meet, talk to or hear leaves some kind of impression on us. I always want to leave a good impression. Too many haters in the world. That is NOT me.

What’s something most people don’t know about your job?
That we don’t get off the air and just leave. Lots of stuff to do behind the scenes to keep us busy for hours.

Is there any advice you can give to young women looking to work in radio?
If you want it, go for it! It’s hard to be a woman in any industry, but don’t take no for an answer. I highly recommend doing an internship if you’re in school … or an unofficial one if you’re not. I did two and was able to translate them into my first couple of radio gigs. Keep at it, volunteer, make yourself available for any and all things, ask questions. Things have changed since I began, the rules, certainly. Other options and consolidation have made less jobs available, but positions are out there. You just have to look. It’s definitely harder for women in radio. We’re outnumbered every time ... but just as talented.

One fun fact about yourself.
I’ve had two other careers. I started out as an administrative assistant for a big company, but I was bored within my first year. I went back to school  Point Park University!! to do advertising, but that’s when I found radio. Years later, I took a radio-hiatus to care for my Mum when she was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. We caregiver warriors are a special animal! After that I decided to go into healthcare to help families like mine navigate the waters after such a diagnosis. New found respect for nurses and aids. These girls work their butts off! Radio never left my heart, and I came back 7 years later ... and ended up at The Q.

How do you spend your time, when not on air?
With my husband, Rich. Three years later and still on our honeymoon! Also with my family. We get together on a regular basis and it’s extra special when the whole brood comes together under one roof … I come from the best! I have a small circle of really good friends, too. Most of them are from high school. It’s great to be around people who indulge in 13-year-old behavior … but no mean girls!

Favorite song of the moment.
Can’t go wrong with the new Lady Gaga! She is Mother Monster, after all. Or, as I like to call her, Mummy Monster ... making her Pittsburgh Proud!

Speaking of...

Women in Radio: Kristen on Y108

By Jordan Snowden

Kristen Buccigrossi

Women in Radio: Tall Cathy on 96.1 Kiss

By Jordan Snowden

Women in Radio: Tall Cathy on 96.1 Kiss

Women in Radio: Melanie Taylor on 100.7 Star

By Jordan Snowden

Women in Radio: Melanie Taylor on 100.7 Star

Women in Radio: Sheri Van Dyke on 94.5 3WS

By Jordan Snowden

Women in Radio: Sheri Van Dyke on 94.5 3WS
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Women in Radio: Kristen on Y108

By Jordan Snowden

Kristen Buccigrossi

Local 913: Victor Abendano

By Liz Felix

Local 913: Victor Abendano

Sierra Sellers releases her first new project in three years

By Jordan Snowden

Sierra Sellers

Experience Pittsburgh Irish Festival from home

By Jordan Snowden

Scythian and friends
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Sierra Sellers

Sierra Sellers releases her first new project in three years

By Jordan Snowden

Kristen Buccigrossi

Women in Radio: Kristen on Y108

By Jordan Snowden

Scythian and friends

Experience Pittsburgh Irish Festival from home

By Jordan Snowden

Local 913: Victor Abendano

Local 913: Victor Abendano

By Liz Felix

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation