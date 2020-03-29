Women in Radio: Ally Bear on 96.1 KISS

While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.

WKST-FM) Mon.-Thu. 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

I started when I was in high school with 91.3 WYEP, participated in college radio for about two and a half years and even served on the executive board, and have been with iHeartRadio in both sales and on-air on 96.1 KISS for a little over a year.

Radio has always been something that I enjoy and keep coming back to. I love the music and entertainment industry, getting to structure my own show, and getting cool opportunities and connections. I also love Pittsburgh, and it means the world to me that I get to start in such a big market.

The perks. The creativity. The connections.

I am my own producer. I build my own show.

Just go for it! I think a lot of people are scared to try, and they shouldn’t be. Look for any ways to get involved that you can and don’t be afraid to ask for what you want. Something I’ve found about people in radio is that most, if not all of them, are super welcoming and eager to help.

Before I worked in radio, I worked at Disney World and Disneyland.

Exploring Pittsburgh, writing, going to Pens games, staying active, and watching way too much TV.

On my station? Lady Gaga’s "Stupid Love." Out of all the songs in the world, I am loving Glass Animals’ new stuff.