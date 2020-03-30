Women in Radio: Abby Krizner on The X

click to enlarge
Photo: Rich Frollini of Coda Photography
Abby Krizner
While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.
Abby Krizner 105.9 The X (WXDX-FM) M-F 6-10 a.m. and national overnight talent on iHeartMedia Custom Alternative
Time in radio:
12 years
How did you know this career was what you wanted to pursue?
I was an MTV baby so I had just as much time in my playpen watching Def Leppard videos as I did watching Sesame Street. Even as a little kid, I was obsessed with music and radio, and loved to mimic all of the voices I heard. I didn’t consider it to be something I’d ever actually get to do for a living until college, but at the time there were no available opportunities. Eventually, I found a way in while I was completing grad school and I’ve been here ever since.
What is your favorite part about working in radio?
While I do actually prepare for my shows, I’m still big on being in the moment. I tend to let stream of consciousness take over which puts you in this beautiful spot for honesty and vulnerability. I never realize the surge of energy I get from it until I close the mic. It’s cathartic.
What’s something most people don’t know about your job?
I do overnight shows for other markets so if you’re ever traveling at 2 a.m. in the morning somewhere, you have not fallen asleep at the wheel, it’s me.
Is there any advice you can give to young women looking to work in radio?
It takes a lot of tenacity to create opportunities for yourself once you’re “in the building” but it can absolutely be done. You’ll more than likely have to spend time doing jobs in which you’re not on the air, but you’ll be surrounded by people who will teach you any skill you want to learn, so ask. The people who are multifaceted are the ones who survive what can be a really tough business.
One fun fact about yourself.
I got to sing “Mountain Song” with Jane’s Addiction once. It was horrifying.
How do you spend your time, when not on air?
Most of my off-air time is spent with my three-year-old daughter Edie who loves to sing, dance, and do impressions for me so the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. When I’m not with her, I’m rehearsing with my new band Tiny Wars.
Favorite song of the moment.
Since everyone is cooped up, I highly suggest giving Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12
a listen if you haven’t yet. There are a ton of artists featured on it and my favorites change but right now it’s a song called “Something You Can’t See,” with vocals by Jake Shears.