 Women in Radio: Abby Krizner on The X | Music | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Women in Radio: Abby Krizner on The X

By

click to enlarge Abby Krizner - PHOTO: RICH FROLLINI OF CODA PHOTOGRAPHY
Photo: Rich Frollini of Coda Photography
Abby Krizner
While you're cooped up inside, you can still listen to the radio! In honor of Women's History Month, City Paper will be highlighting women in Pittsburgh's airwaves throughout the month.

Abby Krizner 105.9 The X (WXDX-FM) M-F 6-10 a.m. and national overnight talent on iHeartMedia Custom Alternative
click to enlarge pittsburgh_s_women_in_radio_web.jpg


Time in radio: 12 years

How did you know this career was what you wanted to pursue?
I was an MTV baby so I had just as much time in my playpen watching Def Leppard videos as I did watching Sesame Street. Even as a little kid, I was obsessed with music and radio, and loved to mimic all of the voices I heard. I didn’t consider it to be something I’d ever actually get to do for a living until college, but at the time there were no available opportunities. Eventually, I found a way in while I was completing grad school and I’ve been here ever since.

What is your favorite part about working in radio?
While I do actually prepare for my shows, I’m still big on being in the moment. I tend to let stream of consciousness take over which puts you in this beautiful spot for honesty and vulnerability. I never realize the surge of energy I get from it until I close the mic. It’s cathartic.

What’s something most people don’t know about your job?
I do overnight shows for other markets so if you’re ever traveling at 2 a.m. in the morning somewhere, you have not fallen asleep at the wheel, it’s me.

Is there any advice you can give to young women looking to work in radio?
It takes a lot of tenacity to create opportunities for yourself once you’re “in the building” but it can absolutely be done. You’ll more than likely have to spend time doing jobs in which you’re not on the air, but you’ll be surrounded by people who will teach you any skill you want to learn, so ask. The people who are multifaceted are the ones who survive what can be a really tough business.

One fun fact about yourself.
I got to sing “Mountain Song” with Jane’s Addiction once. It was horrifying.

How do you spend your time, when not on air?
Most of my off-air time is spent with my three-year-old daughter Edie who loves to sing, dance, and do impressions for me so the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. When I’m not with her, I’m rehearsing with my new band Tiny Wars.

Favorite song of the moment.
Since everyone is cooped up, I highly suggest giving Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12 a listen if you haven’t yet. There are a ton of artists featured on it and my favorites change but right now it’s a song called “Something You Can’t See,” with vocals by Jake Shears.


Speaking of...

Women in Radio: Ally Bear on 96.1 KISS

By Jordan Snowden

Women in Radio: Ally Bear on 96.1 KISS

Women in Radio: Michele Michaels on WDVE

By Jordan Snowden

Michele Michaels

Women in Radio: Debbie Wilde on Q92.9

By Jordan Snowden

Debbie Wilde

Women in Radio: Kristen on Y108

By Jordan Snowden

Kristen Buccigrossi
More »

Tags

Latest in Music

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Women in Radio: Ally Bear on 96.1 KISS

By Jordan Snowden

Women in Radio: Ally Bear on 96.1 KISS

Women in Radio: Michele Michaels on WDVE

By Jordan Snowden

Michele Michaels

Quarantunes with TyDanzuso

By Jordan Snowden

TyDanzuso
More »

Readers also liked…

How the members of Snowdonia are using their schooling to their advantage

By Jordan Snowden

Snowdonia on stage at Hard Rock Cafe during CP’s Battle of the Bands

What new bands and musicians can learn from The Flow Band

By Jordan Snowden

The Flow Band performs at the Indigo Hotel in East Liberty.

Tilden OG resident DJ, Tenova, returned for two night performance

By Jordan Snowden

Tenova

For Shani Banerjee, a queer woman of color, the punk rock community is a safe haven

By Edward Banchs

Empty Beings
More Music »
All Arts+Entertainment »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 25-31, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

Trending Arts+Entertainment

Screencap from Claire and Mel Vatz's viral YouTube video

Pittsburgh couple's viral coronavirus-themed parody of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Homeward Bound' is the perfect pick-me-up for the fellow quarantined

By Lisa Cunningham

Women in Radio: Ally Bear on 96.1 KISS

Women in Radio: Ally Bear on 96.1 KISS

By Jordan Snowden

Michele Michaels

Women in Radio: Michele Michaels on WDVE

By Jordan Snowden

TyDanzuso

Quarantunes with TyDanzuso

By Jordan Snowden

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation