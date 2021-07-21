 Wolf shifts stance and says he’d support "reasonable" voter ID requirements, says report | News | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

By

Gov. Tom Wolf - PHOTO: COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
Photo: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Gov. Tom Wolf
In what appears to be a seismic shift in policy, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has said he would be supportive of legislation containing “reasonable” voter ID requirements, including requiring ID for mail voting, from the General Assembly.

The revelation was part of an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer published Tuesday, in which Wolf said he had previously drawn a line in the sand on bills containing voter ID language.

“I’m sure out there is a reasonable voter ID solution to say … you need to show that you should be voting here,’” Wolf told the Inquirer. “And I’m fine with that. The formula in [the Republican bill], in my mind, was not it.”


The “Republican bill” referenced by Wolf in the interview was HB 1300, sponsored by state Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), which made sweeping changes to Pennsylvania’s election laws and procedures, including the addition of voter identification requirements.

Wolf vetoed the 150-page bill put forth by Republican members of the General Assembly in June, saying in his veto message that “it would threaten to disrupt election administration, undermine faith in government, and invite costly, time-consuming, and destabilizing litigation.”

Pennsylvania law currently requires that voters show identification when voting for the first time at a new polling place.
Cassie Miller is an associate editor at the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

