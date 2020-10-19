 Wolf, Levine on recent COVID spike: "The fall resurgence is here" | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Wolf, Levine on recent COVID spike: "The fall resurgence is here"

By

click to enlarge Gov. Tom Wolf with Dr. Rachel Levine
Gov. Tom Wolf with Dr. Rachel Levine
With COVID-19 cases continuing to spike statewide, the Wolf administration has called on Pennsylvanians to “double down” in their efforts to contain the spread of an illness that’s claimed the lives of 8,500 people statewide this year.

“The fall resurgence is here, and while we always have to take this virus seriously, now is really the time to double down and really keep the people around us safe,” Gov. Tom Wolf said a Monday afternoon news conference.

Through midday Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health had confirmed 2,372 cases over the last two days, bringing the statewide total to 183,315. The state’s percentage of positive cases increased from 3.9 percent last week to 4.3 percent this week, the highest it’s been since August, state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday.


Through Oct. 15, officials said the state had seen “a seven-day case increase of 8,723 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 7,398 cases, indicating a 1,325-case increase across the state over the past week.”

As they have for months now, Wolf and Levine stressed the importance of wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and hand-washing — acts that have all become fraught with political meaning, and more thoroughly embraced by some segments of the population than others.

“We’ve seen what happens when people don’t wear masks. We’ve seen what happens when people don’t practice social distancing, people get sick,” Wolf said. “We need to be vigilant about this.”

Health officials said Monday that they are now more closely monitoring 21 Pennsylvania counties where the infection rates bear watching. They are: Huntingdon (9.9%), Westmoreland (8.9%), Bradford (8.3%), Lackawanna (8.2%), Lebanon (8.2%), Perry (8.2%), Elk (7.9%), Susquehanna (7.1%), Bedford (6.8%), Berks (6.5%), Lawrence (6.4%), Luzerne (6%), Schuylkill (5.9%), Dauphin (5.7%), Armstrong (5.6%), Centre (5.6%), Tioga (5.5%), Carbon (5.1%), Indiana (5.1%), Montour (5%) and Blair counties (5%), PennLive reported.


Levine urged Pennsylvanians to report their method of exposure so that state officials have a more complete data picture of the illness’ spread, noting that, between Oct. 4 and Oct. 10, two-thirds of those contacted by state or county health officials “didn’t answer questions of whether they frequented a business or attended a mass gathering. I can’t stress enough how important it is to provide us with that information.”

Of the 33%who responded to those queries, 16.3% (424) said they had attended a mass gathering or other large event 14 days prior to onset of symptoms.

“Each of us has a collective responsibility to protect our community against COVID-19. We need to wash up, mask up, and please download the COVID-19 app,” Levine said, referring to the state’s tracking app, which enables people to learn if they’ve been potentially exposed.
John Micek is the editor of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story first appeared.

Trending

Netflix drops trailer for film adaptation of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Allegheny Land Trust awarded grant to transform former country club into public green space
Film Kitchen returns with virtual Halloween short film program
Golden Hour: The last rays of warmth in Pittsburgh
Breaking Bread: The lessons Take a Negro to Lunch day bring to the modern day Black Lives Matter movement
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Random website says Pittsburgh is happiest city in Pa. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA, no.

By Ryan Deto

Random website says Pittsburgh is happiest city in Pa. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA, no.

Report: Pennsylvania's rate of uninsured children grew between 2016-19

By John Micek

Report: Pennsylvania's rate of uninsured children grew between 2016-19

Pittsburgh-area mail carrier under investigation is apparent QAnon conspiracy theorist

By Ryan Deto

Pittsburgh-area mail carrier under investigation is apparent QAnon conspiracy theorist

With rental reforms stalled in the Legislature, Gov. Wolf announces a workaround

By Elizabeth Hardison

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at Lancaster Health Center in July
More »

Tags

Latest in Coronavirus

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

By Ryan Deto

An ongoing tally of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in Allegheny County

Pa. Treasurer, 10 other state treasurers call on Gilead to lower price of COVID-19 drug

By Ryan Deto

Pa. Treasurer, 10 other state treasurers call on Gilead to lower price of COVID-19 drug

County-run center offering free, drive-up COVID tests now open in McKeesport

By Ryan Deto

County-run center offering free, drive-up COVID tests now open in McKeesport

Pitt bioengineers use fictional zombie outbreak to teach teens about viruses

By Amanda Waltz

Pitt bioengineers use fictional zombie outbreak to teach teens about viruses
More »

Readers also liked…

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints

By Cody McDevitt

A Trump labor department hasn’t been inspecting Pittsburgh workplaces for COVID-19 complaints
More Coronavirus »
All News »
Comments (0)
Comments are closed.

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 14-20, 2020

Previous Issues

Trending

Pittsburgh-area mail carrier under investigation is apparent QAnon conspiracy theorist

Pittsburgh-area mail carrier under investigation is apparent QAnon conspiracy theorist

By Ryan Deto

A person walks a trail through the former Churchill Valley Country Club

Allegheny Land Trust awarded grant to transform former country club into public green space

By Amanda Waltz

Alexis Johnson, Pittsburgh journalist banned from covering protests, lands job at Vice

Alexis Johnson, Pittsburgh journalist banned from covering protests, lands job at Vice

By Ryan Deto

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation