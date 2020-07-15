 Wolf announces new statewide COVID bar and restaurant restrictions; Allegheny County to announce changes to restaurant policies soon | Coronavirus | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Wolf announces new statewide COVID bar and restaurant restrictions; Allegheny County to announce changes to restaurant policies soon

Today, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new mitigation efforts as a response to the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the state. The spike has been mainly led by a large increase of cases in Southwestern Pennsylvania, particularly Allegheny County. In response, Wolf and state health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine signed orders today that go into affect at 12:01 a.m. on Thu., July 16, pertaining to restaurants and bars, large gatherings, and telework.

The orders apply statewide, but Allegheny County already has even stricter restrictions on restaurants and bars that run through July 24. Today, Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the county will be issuing some modifications to those restrictions, and will likely make the announcement sometime tomorrow. County restrictions have currently barred all indoor dining, but allows outdoor dining until 11 p.m. with a three-drink maximum.

The state’s new guidelines also require that restaurants serve food, and Wolf said that dive bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food aren’t allowed to operate. However, the state's guidelines allow restaurants and bars that serve food to operate indoors at 25% capacity. Outdoor dining is encouraged. On-site alcohol consumption must come in concert with a meal. There are no drink maximums.


In terms of events and gatherings, the statewide order bars indoor gatherings of more than 25 people, and outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people. Gathering limits include staff.

Teleworking is required, unless not possible. More details on the new orders can be viewed here.

