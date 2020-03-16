With dining rooms and bars closed, Pittsburgh restaurants transition to takeout, curbside pickup, and special menus

On Sunday night, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars to close dining rooms for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In light of this, a number of Pittsburgh eateries have started expanding their take-out services. Here is a list of city establishments offering curbside delivery, special menus, and more. Pittsburgh City Paper will update this list as more bars and restaurants announce their plans moving forward.

A’Pizza Badamo is open for takeout and delivery only.

Order for curbside pickup, online, and through multiple delivery services.

Black Forge Coffee House

1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown; 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks

blackforgecoffee.com

Caliente Pizza & Draft House

Multiple locations

pizzadrafthouse.com

Order online or by phone for Caliente’s no-contact pizza delivery.



Carson St. Deli & Craft Beer Bar

1507 E. Carson St., South Side

carsonstdeliandcraftbeer.com

Right now, the South Side deli is offering curbside delivery and takeout while working on other ways to expand delivery.



Chantal’s Cheese

4402 Penn Ave., Garfield

chantalscheese.com

The cheese shop is remaining open and has launched local delivery.



Chateau Cafe & Coffee

1501 Preble Ave., Manchester

chateaucc.com

Chicken Latino

155 21st St., Strip District

chickenlatino.net

All menu items are available for takeout.



Cilantro & Ajo

901 East Carson St., South Side

cilantroajo.com

Cinderlands Beer Co.

2601 Smallman St., Strip District; 3705 Butler St., Lawrenceville

cinderlands.com

Cans will be available for pick-up at the Warehouse, with food delivery options coming soon. The Foederhouse will be closed until further notice.



Cobra

4305 Main St., Bloomfield

cobrapgh.com

Constellation Coffee

4059 Penn Ave., Bloomfield

constellationpickup.com

Use their website to order for in-store pickup.



Delanie’s Coffee

1737 E. Carson St., Southside

delaniescoffee.com

Doce Taqueria

1302 E. Carson St., South Side; 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills

docetaqueria.com

