With dining rooms and bars closed, Pittsburgh restaurants transition to takeout, curbside pickup, and special menus

On Sunday night, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars to close dining rooms for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In light of this, a number of Pittsburgh eateries have started expanding their take-out services. Here is a list of city establishments offering curbside delivery, special menus, and more. Pittsburgh City Paper will update this list as more bars and restaurants announce their plans moving forward.
1106 Federal St., North Side; 656 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
apizzabadamo.com
A’Pizza Badamo is open for takeout and delivery only.
Azorean Cafe
4715 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
azoreancafe.com
Order for curbside pickup, online, and through multiple delivery services.
Bae Bae’s Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown
baebaes.kitchen
Bae Bae’s is moving to takeout through phone, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.
1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown; 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks
blackforgecoffee.com
Black Forge’s doors are open for takeout only.
Multiple locations
pizzadrafthouse.com
Order online or by phone for Caliente’s no-contact pizza delivery.
1507 E. Carson St., South Side
carsonstdeliandcraftbeer.com
Right now, the South Side deli is offering curbside delivery and takeout while working on other ways to expand delivery.
4402 Penn Ave., Garfield
chantalscheese.com
The cheese shop is remaining open and has launched local delivery.
1501 Preble Ave., Manchester
chateaucc.com
Takeout options are available.
155 21st St., Strip District
chickenlatino.net
All menu items are available for takeout.
901 East Carson St., South Side
cilantroajo.com
All menu items are available through Grubhub and Uber Eats.
Cinderlands Beer Co.
2601 Smallman St., Strip District; 3705 Butler St., Lawrenceville
cinderlands.com
Cans will be available for pick-up at the Warehouse, with food delivery options coming soon. The Foederhouse will be closed until further notice.
4305 Main St., Bloomfield
cobrapgh.com
The restaurant’s Anju menu is available for takeout.
4059 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
constellationpickup.com
Use their website to order for in-store pickup.
1737 E. Carson St., Southside
delaniescoffee.com
Delanie’s will remain open with modified hours and takeout orders only.
1302 E. Carson St., South Side; 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills
docetaqueria.com
Find the Doce menu on multiple takeout apps.
543 North Ave., Millvale
duncanst.com
The sandwich shop has moved curbside pick up only.
147 Julius St., Larimer
eastendbrewingcompany.com
East End is stopping all on-site consumption (including Larder), moving to to-go can sales only, and exploring home beer delivery.
1113 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square; 1108 Federal St., North Side
elburropgh.com
Find six-packs and tacos to-go at El Burro.
292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon
fairlanepgh.com
Fairlane is offering curbside delivery while working on lunchtime hours and other takeout options.
3345 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville
Theforgepgh.com
The Forge has moved operations to become fully take-out.
1601 Penn Ave., Strip District
eat-gaucho.com
Gaucho’s full menu is available online and the restaurant asks that guests call for takeout.
getmomuffins.com
This small business is always delivery-based but has started offering brown-bagged lunches, smoothies, recipes, and other off-menu items.
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
Though their taproom is closed, Grist House will be offering can sales daily from 12-8 p.m.
1334 Fifth Ave., Downtown
hapahawaiiangrill.com
Call or go online to order from the Hawaiin spot.
5846 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
KIIN is remaining open with takeout and delivery though various third-party operators.
430 Beaver St., Sewickley
mediterracafe.com
All operations have been moved to curbside delivery and takeout by phone or the Chow Now app.
Mercurio’s Pizza & Gelato
5523 Walnut St., Shadyside; 1335 Freeport Road, Fox Chapel
mercuriosgelatopizza.com
The pizzeria asks customers to call in or online order their takeout to prevent more than 10 people in the restaurant at once.
6018 Penn Ave., East Liberty
themolafish.com
Mola will operate with modified hours (found on its social pages) and takeout only.
1104 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square
mygoodnesspgh.com
Groceries and prepared foods are now available for curbside to-go and a delivery radius of 25 miles.
Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
All baked goods will be prepared as normal in wake of the dining room closure, with added takeout and curbside delivery.
2857 Banksville Road, Beechview
Pabellonpgh.com
Check Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub for takeout options.
4113 Butler St., Lawrenceville
reedandcopgh.com
Reed & Co. is staying grab-n-go.
461 Melwood Ave., East Liberty
Takeout options and menus will be available later in the week.
saltyporkbits.com
Justin Severino’s online charcuterie business will still ship weekly.
Multiple locations
sliceonbroadway.com
Slice on Broadway is continuing its normal takeout and delivery options.
4800 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
spillthewinebar.com
SPiLL has altered its service to be bottle sales only.
5130 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland
spiritsandtales.com
All operations have been moved to carry out and room service.
Square Café
1137 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square
square-cafe.com
The cafe asks that you order directly through its website to ensure the highest degree of sanitization and safety.
206 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside
subzeroicecream.com
Have your ice cream packaged to go or order through Postmates.
Supper on Penn
1211 Penn Ave., Downtown
supperpgh.com
Find the eatery on DoorDash, call-ahead ordering, online ordering, and takeout.
2018 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
tooktook89.com
In addition to their normal delivery services, Took Took 98 is offering free delivery to anyone within a three-mile radius.
524 William Penn Pl., Downtown
unionstandardpgh.com
Union Standard will be offering takeout by phone.
The Vandal
4306 Butler St., Lawrenceville
thevandalpgh.com
Delivery and takeout start Wed., March 18.
Temporary Closures
Driftwood Oven
3651 Butler St., Lawrenceville
driftwoodoven.com
Dive Bar & Grille
All locations
Divebarandgrille.com
Umami
202 38th St., Lawrenceville
umamipgh.com
200 Children’s Way, North Side
federalgalley.org
3337 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville
lolaseatery.com
3591 Butler St., Lawrenceville
morcillapgh.com
Smallman Galley
54 21st St., Strip District
smallmangalley.org
501 Grant St., Downtown
thespeckledeggpgh.com