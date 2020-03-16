 With dining rooms and bars closed, Pittsburgh restaurants transition to takeout, curbside pickup, and special menus | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

With dining rooms and bars closed, Pittsburgh restaurants transition to takeout, curbside pickup, and special menus

On Sunday night, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants and bars to close dining rooms for 14 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In light of this, a number of Pittsburgh eateries have started expanding their take-out services. Here is a list of city establishments offering curbside delivery, special menus, and more. Pittsburgh City Paper will update this list as more bars and restaurants announce their plans moving forward.

A’Pizza Badamo
1106 Federal St., North Side; 656 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon
apizzabadamo.com
A’Pizza Badamo is open for takeout and delivery only.

Azorean Cafe
4715 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
azoreancafe.com
Order for curbside pickup, online, and through multiple delivery services.

Bae Bae’s Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave., Downtown
baebaes.kitchen
Bae Bae’s is moving to takeout through phone, GrubHub, and Uber Eats.


Black Forge Coffee House
1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown; 701 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks
blackforgecoffee.com
Black Forge’s doors are open for takeout only.

Caliente Pizza & Draft House
Multiple locations
pizzadrafthouse.com
Order online or by phone for Caliente’s no-contact pizza delivery.

Carson St. Deli & Craft Beer Bar
1507 E. Carson St., South Side
carsonstdeliandcraftbeer.com
Right now, the South Side deli is offering curbside delivery and takeout while working on other ways to expand delivery.

Chantal’s Cheese
4402 Penn Ave., Garfield
chantalscheese.com
The cheese shop is remaining open and has launched local delivery.

Chateau Cafe & Coffee
1501 Preble Ave., Manchester
chateaucc.com
Takeout options are available.

Chicken Latino
155 21st St., Strip District
chickenlatino.net
All menu items are available for takeout.


Cilantro & Ajo
901 East Carson St.,  South Side
cilantroajo.com
All menu items are available through Grubhub and Uber Eats. 

Cinderlands Beer Co.
2601 Smallman St., Strip District; 3705 Butler St., Lawrenceville
cinderlands.com
Cans will be available for pick-up at the Warehouse, with food delivery options coming soon. The Foederhouse will be closed until further notice.

Cobra
4305 Main St., Bloomfield
cobrapgh.com
The restaurant’s Anju menu is available for takeout. 

Constellation Coffee
4059 Penn Ave., Bloomfield
constellationpickup.com
Use their website to order for in-store pickup.

Delanie’s Coffee
1737 E. Carson St., Southside
delaniescoffee.com
Delanie’s will remain open with modified hours and takeout orders only. 

Doce Taqueria
1302 E. Carson St., South Side; 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills
docetaqueria.com
Find the Doce menu on multiple takeout apps. 

Duncan St. Sandwich Shop
543 North Ave., Millvale
duncanst.com
The sandwich shop has moved curbside pick up only. 

East End Brewing Company
147 Julius St., Larimer
eastendbrewingcompany.com
East End is stopping all on-site consumption (including Larder), moving to to-go can sales only, and exploring home beer delivery.

El Burro
1113 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square; 1108 Federal St., North Side
elburropgh.com
Find six-packs and tacos to-go at El Burro. 

Fairlane
292 Beverly Road, Mt. Lebanon
fairlanepgh.com
Fairlane is offering curbside delivery while working on lunchtime hours and other takeout options.


The Forge
3345 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville
Theforgepgh.com
The Forge has moved operations to become fully take-out. 

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
1601 Penn Ave., Strip District
eat-gaucho.com
Gaucho’s full menu is available online and the restaurant asks that guests call for takeout.

Get Mo Muffins
getmomuffins.com
This small business is always delivery-based but has started offering brown-bagged lunches, smoothies, recipes, and other off-menu items.

Grist House Craft Brewery
10 Sherman St., Millvale
gristhouse.com
Though their taproom is closed, Grist House will be offering can sales daily from 12-8 p.m.

Hapa Hawaiin Grill
1334 Fifth Ave., Downtown
hapahawaiiangrill.com
Call or go online to order from the Hawaiin spot.

KIIN Lao & Thai Eatery
5846 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill
KIIN  is remaining open with takeout and delivery though various third-party operators. 

Mediterra Cafe
430 Beaver St., Sewickley
mediterracafe.com
All operations have been moved to curbside delivery and takeout by phone or the Chow Now app.

Mercurio’s Pizza & Gelato
5523 Walnut St., Shadyside; 1335 Freeport Road, Fox Chapel
mercuriosgelatopizza.com
The pizzeria asks customers to call in or online order their takeout to prevent more than 10 people in the restaurant at once.

Mola
6018 Penn Ave., East Liberty
themolafish.com
Mola will operate with modified hours (found on its social pages) and takeout only. 

My Goodness Market
1104 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square
mygoodnesspgh.com
Groceries and prepared foods are now available for curbside to-go and a delivery radius of 25 miles. 

Oakmont Bakery
1 Sweet St., Oakmont
oakmontbakery.com
All baked goods will be prepared as normal in wake of the dining room closure, with added takeout and curbside delivery.

Pabellón Venezuelan & Mexican Cuisine
2857 Banksville Road, Beechview
Pabellonpgh.com
Check Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub for takeout options.

Reed & Co.
4113 Butler St., Lawrenceville
reedandcopgh.com
Reed & Co. is staying grab-n-go. 

Sål†
461 Melwood Ave., East Liberty
Takeout options and menus will be available later in the week.

Salty Pork Bits
saltyporkbits.com
Justin Severino’s online charcuterie business will still ship weekly.

Slice on Broadway
Multiple locations
sliceonbroadway.com
Slice on Broadway is continuing its normal takeout and delivery options. 

SPiLL Wine Bar
4800 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield
spillthewinebar.com
SPiLL has altered its service to be bottle sales only.

Spirits & Tales
5130 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland
spiritsandtales.com
All operations have been moved to carry out and room service. 

Square Café
1137 S. Braddock Ave., Regent Square
square-cafe.com
The cafe asks that you order directly through its website to ensure the highest degree of sanitization and safety.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
206 S. Highland Ave., Shadyside
subzeroicecream.com
Have your ice cream packaged to go or order through Postmates.

Supper on Penn
1211 Penn Ave., Downtown
supperpgh.com
Find the eatery on DoorDash, call-ahead ordering, online ordering, and takeout.

Took Took 98
2018 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill
tooktook89.com
In addition to their normal delivery services, Took Took 98 is offering free delivery to anyone within a three-mile radius. 

Union Standard
524 William Penn Pl., Downtown
unionstandardpgh.com
Union Standard will be offering takeout by phone.

The Vandal
4306 Butler St., Lawrenceville
thevandalpgh.com
Delivery and takeout start Wed., March 18.

Temporary Closures

Driftwood Oven
3651 Butler St., Lawrenceville
driftwoodoven.com

Dive Bar & Grille
All locations
Divebarandgrille.com

Umami
202 38th St., Lawrenceville
umamipgh.com

Smallman Galley
54 21st St., Strip District
smallmangalley.org

The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St., Downtown
thespeckledeggpgh.com




