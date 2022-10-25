Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Condado Tacos
Multiple locations. condadotacos.com
Witch Way to the Cake Bundt Cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes
Artists who have added their own touches to various Condado locations will get a special day. On Tue., Oct. 25, the Ohio-based restaurant chain, which has several locations
in and around Pittsburgh, will participate in International Artists Day. In a press release, Condado claims to have employed over 200 artists in various communities to paint the walls of each of its restaurants with "unique, street-art inspired murals – floor to ceiling." Included among them are various local artists hired to paint murals
at the Condado location in Cranberry Township.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Multiple locations. nothingbundtcakes.com
Need a dessert for your Halloween or harvest fest party? Nothing Bundt Cakes now offers their Witch Way to the Cake Bundt Cakes and bite-sized Bundtinis. The cakes come decorated with witch hats and boots and are available in a variety of flavors, including Pumpkin Spice. The Bundtinis are similarly decorated and available in assorted flavors by the dozen for $30. Find them up through Halloween at the Robinson-North Fayette, Upper St. Clair, or Cranberry Township locations.
Commonplace Coffee
1414 Brighton Road #400, North Side. commonplacecoffee.com
Fans of cars, coffee, and food should head to a new event hosted by Commonplace Coffee. Taking place Sat., Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Northside Coffee & Cars promises food from the PGH Crepes food truck and complimentary coffee. Awards will be given to select vehicles, and Commonplace Coffee service technician Mitchell Thomas will serve espresso drinks out of his Mitsubishi Montero. Taking place across the street from Commonplace's 1501 Buena Vista Street location. Parking will be available at the Pittsburgh Area Postal Union Building parking lot.
WorkshopPGH
321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg. instagram.com/workshoppgh
Condado Tacos
Find donuts, homemade ice cream, and more when WorkshopPGH hosts its Brunch and DIY Pop Up event. Taking place Sun., Nov. 13 from 12-3 p.m., the event will have the Haskels Delicatessen food truck
and Knock About Coffee Truck on site, candle and button-making activities, and shopping.
Two Frays Brewery
5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. twofraysbrewery.com
Looking for some cozy cold-weather gear? Two Frays added a sweatshirt to its merch lineup. The new long-sleeved number includes a cute mushroom design on the back that reads "Follow Me to Two Frays." Show some love for a local business while also staying warm. The sweatshirts can be purchased at the brewery's Garfield location.
Umami
202 38th St., Lawrenceville. umamipgh.com
Umami
will add some Japanese flavor to your fall drinks with a new menu. Try selections like the Cream on Chrome, a combination of rhum jm, jougo kokuto sweet potato shochu, house ube and coconut puree, and banana.
