 Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge A bundt cake decorated with witch legs and a little witch hat sits displayed on a festive Halloween table.
Photo: Courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes
Witch Way to the Cake Bundt Cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes

Condado Tacos
Multiple locations. condadotacos.com
Artists who have added their own touches to various Condado locations will get a special day. On Tue., Oct. 25, the Ohio-based restaurant chain, which has several locations in and around Pittsburgh, will participate in International Artists Day. In a press release, Condado claims to have employed over 200 artists in various communities to paint the walls of each of its restaurants with "unique, street-art inspired murals – floor to ceiling." Included among them are various local artists hired to paint murals at the Condado location in Cranberry Township.

Nothing Bundt Cakes
Multiple locations. nothingbundtcakes.com
Need a dessert for your Halloween or harvest fest party? Nothing Bundt Cakes now offers their Witch Way to the Cake Bundt Cakes and bite-sized Bundtinis. The cakes come decorated with witch hats and boots and are available in a variety of flavors, including Pumpkin Spice. The Bundtinis are similarly decorated and available in assorted flavors by the dozen for $30. Find them up through Halloween at the Robinson-North Fayette, Upper St. Clair, or Cranberry Township locations.

Commonplace Coffee
1414 Brighton Road #400, North Side. commonplacecoffee.com
Fans of cars, coffee, and food should head to a new event hosted by Commonplace Coffee. Taking place Sat., Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Northside Coffee & Cars promises food from the PGH Crepes food truck and complimentary coffee. Awards will be given to select vehicles, and Commonplace Coffee service technician Mitchell Thomas will serve espresso drinks out of his Mitsubishi Montero. Taking place across the street from Commonplace's 1501 Buena Vista Street location. Parking will be available at the Pittsburgh Area Postal Union Building parking lot.
click to enlarge A fun, colorful mural at a Condado Tacos depicts creatures going to a drive-in movie theater.
Photo: Courtesy of Condado Tacos
Condado Tacos
WorkshopPGH
321 Pennwood Ave., Wilkinsburg. instagram.com/workshoppgh
Find donuts, homemade ice cream, and more when WorkshopPGH hosts its Brunch and DIY Pop Up event. Taking place Sun., Nov. 13 from 12-3 p.m., the event will have the Haskels Delicatessen food truck and Knock About Coffee Truck on site, candle and button-making activities, and shopping.

Two Frays Brewery
5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. twofraysbrewery.com
Looking for some cozy cold-weather gear? Two Frays added a sweatshirt to its merch lineup. The new long-sleeved number includes a cute mushroom design on the back that reads "Follow Me to Two Frays." Show some love for a local business while also staying warm. The sweatshirts can be purchased at the brewery's Garfield location.

Umami
202 38th St., Lawrenceville. umamipgh.com
Umami will add some Japanese flavor to your fall drinks with a new menu. Try selections like the Cream on Chrome, a combination of rhum jm, jougo kokuto sweet potato shochu, house ube and coconut puree, and banana.
Have some Pittsburgh food news you'd like to share? Email awaltz@pghcitypaper.com.

Trending

Speaking of...

An upcoming restaurant, a new life for Black Forge, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

An upcoming restaurant, a new life for Black Forge, and more Pittsburgh food news

A year of free pizza, a new sushi spot, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A year of free pizza, a new sushi spot, and more Pittsburgh food news

A tax season spirit, dog-friendly brunch fest, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Dani Janae

A tax season spirit, dog-friendly brunch fest, and more Pittsburgh food news

Now Hiring: Library Services Supervisor, Photography Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings

Compiled by Lisa Cunningham

Now Hiring: Library Services Supervisor, Photography Manager, and more Pittsburgh job openings
More »

Tags

Latest in Food

Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news

The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins

By Ladimir Garcia

The exterior of a building with a sign that says "El Campesino"

New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news

Rotating sushi, a week of coffee, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Rotating sushi, a week of coffee, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »

Readers also liked…

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location

By Dani Janae

Harris Grill announces closure of Downtown Pittsburgh location
More Food »
All Food+Drink »
Comments (0)

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • October 19-25, 2022

Previous Issues

Trending

The exterior of a building with a sign that says "El Campesino"

The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins

By Ladimir Garcia

Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news

Tasty collaborations, bookstore beer, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Rotating sushi, a week of coffee, and more Pittsburgh food news

Rotating sushi, a week of coffee, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news

New fall menus, ice cream-and-beer pairings, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

© 2022 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation