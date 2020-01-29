 Winter Guide: Three must-have winter cocktails | Winter Guide 2020 | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Winter Guide: Three must-have winter cocktails

Puppets & Neighbors at Spirits & Tales
Puppets & Neighbors at Spirits & Tales

Spirits & Tales
The Oaklander Hotel, 5130 Bigelow Blvd., Oakland. theoaklanderhotel.com

Must-have cocktail: Puppets & Neighbors
Rye whiskey and bourbon infused with bananas, walnuts, cinnamon sticks, and bitters; served with a garnish of Chef Jessica Lewis’ banana bread

The Commoner
Kimpton Hotel Monaco, 620 William Penn Plaza, Downtown. thecommonerpgh.com

Must-have cocktail: Turducken - not vegan
Duck-fat washed Wild Turkey 101 rye whiskey, Laird’s bonded apple brandy, local apple cider, sage maple syrup, and lemon

SCRATCH F&B
1720 Lowrie St., North Side. scratchfoodbev.com

Must-have cocktail: Now i lay me down to sleep
Boyd & Blair second state corn vodka, Mandarine Napoleon cognac, prunella and dried herb tea, turmeric honey, and orange

