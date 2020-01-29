Winter Guide: Take a hike with these guided local tours

Venture Outdoors
ventureoutdoors.org
The local member-supported nonprofit offers winter hikes, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing at various Southwestern Pennsylvania locations.
Event of note: Winter Tree ID Walk
Local ecologist Henry Schumacher leads a walk, helping identify trees in winter.
Frick Park. $10-15.
Pittsburgh Parks Conservatory
pittsburghparks.org
The local nonprofit offers both educational and fitness hikes at Pittsburgh parks throughout the season.
Event of note: First Friday Nature Walk — Winter Adaptations
Hike through Frick Park with a naturalist! 10 a.m. Fri., Feb. 7.
2005 Beechwood Blvd., Point Breeze. “Name your price.”