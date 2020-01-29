 Winter Guide: Take a hike with these guided local tours | Winter Guide 2020 | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Winter Guide: Take a hike with these guided local tours

By

click to enlarge 16-winterhike.jpg

Venture Outdoors
ventureoutdoors.org
The local member-supported nonprofit offers winter hikes, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing at various Southwestern Pennsylvania locations.

Event of note: Winter Tree ID Walk
Local ecologist Henry Schumacher leads a walk, helping identify trees in winter.
Frick Park. $10-15.

Pittsburgh Parks Conservatory
pittsburghparks.org
The local nonprofit offers both educational and fitness hikes at Pittsburgh parks throughout the  season.

Event of note: First Friday Nature Walk — Winter Adaptations
Hike through Frick Park with a naturalist! 10 a.m. Fri., Feb. 7.
2005 Beechwood Blvd., Point Breeze. “Name your price.”

Tags

Latest in Winter Guide 2020

Winter Guide: Arts

By CP Staff

Presenting The Black Avant-Garde: A Tribute to Senga and Maren, 2019

Winter Guide: Indoor sports activities for adults

By CP Staff

Winter Guide: Indoor sports activities for adults

Winter Guide: 10 Hot soups for cold days

By CP Staff

Winter Guide: Day trips for hitting the ski slopes

By CP Staff

Winter Guide: Day trips for hitting the ski slopes
More »
More Winter Guide 2020 »
All Specials & Guides »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Events Calendar

Submit Event

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 29- 4, 2020

This Week

Previous Issues

Special Issues

© 2020 Pittsburgh City Paper
Website powered by Foundation