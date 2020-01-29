Winter Guide: Stage

click to enlarge Renee Rosensteel Terminer

STAGE

Terminer

Part of New Hazlett Theater’s CSA series for emerging artists, Terminer is a play by Philip Wesley Gates about a “cyborg coven” that calls upon the spirit of the Salem Witch Trials to address issues of power and justice in contemporary life. Featuring an all-queer cast, the play combines movement, algorithms, and found text into something hopeful. 8 p.m. Thu., Feb. 6. Also 8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 7. New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $25. newhazletttheater.org

Brian Edward: Tony Moux Quentin Crisp (left): Marjory Dressler

STAGE

Quentin Crisp: The Last Word

Quentin Crisp might not be a household name in the U.S. in 2020, but he's a legendary figure in 20th-century England. The artist, actor, writer, illustrator, and model is regarded as a highly influential gay icon, with dozens of films, books, and stories to his name. Learn more about Crisp's fascinating life from the artist himself with Quentin Crisp: The Last Word, adapted from his 1999 autobiography. (For a deeper dive, check out the Sun., Feb. 16 performance, where Crisp's grandniece will be in attendance and participate in a post-show Q&A.) 8 p.m. Thu., Feb. 6. Continues through Sun., Feb. 16. Lester Hamburg Studio, City Theatre, 1300 Bingham St., South Side. $35. citytheatrecompany.org

Madigan Greiner Anna DeGuzman

STAGE

Anna DeGuzman in The Queen of Cardistry

Any old magician can do a card trick, but none quite like Anna DeGuzman, who can shuffle, flip, and fan a deck of cards into a something visually mesmerizing. Check out the art of the cards with her show The Queen of Cardistry at Liberty Magic. 7:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 19. Continues through Thu., March 26. 811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org



STAGE

The Last American Hammer

The Pittsburgh Opera takes an offbeat dive into the world of conspiracy theorists with its latest show, The Last American Hammer. Former and current Pittsburgh Opera resident artists vocalize the story of Milcom Negley, an anti-government vigilante in a Rust Belt Ohio town whose antics attract the attention of an FBI agent. Runs Sat., Feb. 22 through Sun., March 1. 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $40. pittsburghopera.org

Melissa Wallace Lara Hayhurst in The Sound of Music

STAGE

The Sound of Music

How do you turn a tale about hiding from Nazis into a heartwarming story? Turn it into a musical, of course! One of the most beloved movies of all time also makes for a pretty great theatrical performance. Rodgers, Hammerstein, and Pittsburgh Musical Theater: These are a few of our favorite things. Times vary. Thu., March 5-Sun., March 15. Byham Theater, 101 Sixth St., Downtown. $18.25-55.25. pittsburghmusicals.com

American Son

STAGE

American Son

Pittsburghers can experience the regional premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown’s Broadway play-turned-Netflix hit, American Son, at Pittsburgh Public Theater. Demos-Brown comments on race, gender, and parenting in modern-day America through Kendra Ellis-Connor (Bianca Laverne Jones), who has been told that her son, Jamal, has been “identified in an incident.” Times vary. Thu., March 5-Sun., April 5. Pittsburgh Public Theater, 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $31-81. ppt.org

STAGE

The Outsiders

Will you be rooting for the Greasers or the Socs? Prime Stage Theater, known for “bringing literature to life,” tackles one of the greatest coming-of-age stories of all time. The well-known tale of rivalry and heartbreak, originally penned by 16-year-old S.E. Hinton in the 1960s, will feature several young Pittsburgh-area actors. Times vary. Fri., March 6-Sun., March 15. New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East, North Side. $15-30. primestage.com

FASHION

Roses and Thorns: Pittsburgh Opera Fashion Event

Each year, to tease the latest production by Pittsburgh Opera, a themed fashion show is held at the Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters. This year’s theme is Roses & Thorns, designed by Lela Rose and based on the opera Carmen, which starts its run at the Benedum Center in late March. It’s a fashion show with singing. 6:30 p.m. Mon., March 9. Pittsburgh Opera, 2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. $45. pittsburghopera.org



STAGE

How I Learned What I Learned

No Pittsburgh actor is better equipped to perform How I Learned What I Learned than Wali Jamal. The proclaimed Wilsonian Warrior has acted in every one of Pittsburgh native August Wilson’s acclaimed plays, and this time he will have the stage to himself in this autobiographical story of Wilson’s life. 8 p.m. Fri., March 13. August Wilson African American Cultural Center 960 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $25. aacc-awc.org